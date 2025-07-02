Shastri surprised over Bumrah’s absence from Edgbaston Test

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has questioned the decision to rest pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah for the second Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy at Edgbaston, calling it “a little surprising” given the significance of the match.

India, trailing 0-1 in the five-match series, left out the World No.1 quick as part of a pre-determined workload management plan, and drafted in young right-arm pacer Akash Deep for the second Test. Captain Shubman Gill explained at the toss that Bumrah was being preserved for the third Test at Lord’s, where conditions might better suit his bowling style.

“We did get a good break… but the third match of the series being at Lord’s, there might be a little bit more in the wicket so we thought we’d play him in the third one,” said Gill at the toss.

Shastri, however, was unimpressed by the timing of the decision and stressed the importance of fielding the best XI when the series is on the line.

“This is a very important match, they’ve had a week off. I’m little surprised Bumrah is not playing this game. It should be taken out of the player’s hand. It should be the captain and the coaching staff that should decide who should be playing the 11. This is an important game in the context of the series, he should be playing this game more than anything else,” Shastri said.

“Lord’s can come later. This is the important game where you got to counter punch almost straightaway. Play this one. Make it 1-1 and then give him the option: you want to rest at Lord’s, rest at Lord’s. You think he’ll rest at Lord’s? No chance if you win this. If you look at the run, India has had, this becomes a very, very important Test match.”

“You’ve lost three against New Zealand, you’ve lost three against Australia. You’ve lost the first Test match here and you want to get back to winning ways. You have the best fast bowler in the side, in the world, and you make him sit out after seven days of rest, it’s something very hard to believe,” said Shastri on Sky Sports’ broadcast.

With Washington Sundar and Nitish Kumar Reddy included in place of B Sai Sudharsan and Shardul Thakur, it does give the India the depth in batting. But without Bumrah, India’s attack looks a bit fragile at Edgbaston.

Former England quick Stuart Broad also expressed surprise over Bumrah’s omission at Edgbaston.

“A week is a very good time off for a fast bowler. (Bumrah’s omission) does surprise me and what also surprised me was him saying before the series he will only play three of the five Tests. You keep those cards close to your chest and play each week as it comes,” said Broad.

“They will definitely want Bumrah at Lord’s because of the movement you can get through the air, so can they risk him here?” he suggested.