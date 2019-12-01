Delhi golfer Shamim Khan on Sunday coasted to a comfortable three-shot win at the Kensville Open, a Rs 40 lakh event played at the Kensville Golf & Country Club near Ahmedabad.

Shamim, the overnight leader by two shots, posted a tenacious two-under-70 in the final round to emerge as the wire-to-wire champion with a winning total of 13-under-275. Khan thus lifted his 15th trophy on the TATA Steel PGTI circuit which also accounted for his overall 17th professional win.

Pune-based Udayan Mane, the only golfer besides Shamim to return four sub-par rounds in the tournament, came up with the last round of 71 to secure the runner-up spot at 10-under-278.

Shamim Khan, who held the lead in all the three previous rounds, enjoyed his best day with the putter as he sank five birdies at the cost of three bogeys. The 41-year-old stretched his lead to three shots at the turn having made two 20-feet birdie conversions on the front-nine.

Khan dropped two bogeys on the back-nine after finding a tree on one hole and a hazard on the other, but he still managed to close out the match with two birdies even as the others were unable to catch up with him.