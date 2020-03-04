India Women skipper Harmanpreet Kaur lauded her opener batter Shafali Verma by saying that the teenager motivates and releases pressure from the batswoman at the other end.

“When batting with her she’s motivating you and releasing pressure, that kind of player you need in your team,” said Harmanpreet as quoted by IANS.

Harmanpreet added that the 16-year-old brings happiness and adds positivity to the team.

“She’s very naughty, gets so much happiness and positivity to the team, always wants to enjoy it,” said the India Women skipper.

Shafali has been exceptional with the bat at the ongoing ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in Australia. Her explosive batting at the top of the order saw her score 161 runs in four innings.

In the opening match of the biennial event, the right-handed batter scored 29 runs off 15 balls to give India a blazing start in a match they won by 17 runs. The teenager was once again the cynosure of all eyes against Bangladesh as she smashed a 17-ball 39, including four sixes.

In India’s third match, Shafali scored 46 runs off 34 balls and followed it with a 47 off 34 against Sri Lanka on Saturday.

“She’s (Shafali) enjoying the moment. Whoever is playing, wants to play for the country and give their best, she’s enjoying for the team. We’re wishing her good luck. Now this team has been together for a long time, we learn a lot from each other, learn a lot of cricket,” the Indian skipper said.

Shafali on Wednesday surpassed New Zealand’s Suzie Bates to take over the numero uno spot in Women’s T20 batter rankings. The teenage prodigy has played a key role in India’s entry into the semifinals of the ongoing biennial event.