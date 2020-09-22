Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh, who injured himself during his team’s first match of this season’s Indian Premier League on Monday, can be ruled out for the remaining parts of the tournament.

According to a PTI report, Marsh’s injury, which he suffered during Hyderabad’s match against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, is “serious”

“It seems a serious injury. I am not sure if he be able to compete in any of the matches,” a team source told PTI. The team has not yet officially commented on the extent of his injury.

Marsh, whose career has been severely marred by injuries, twisted his ankle when he tried to stop a drive by RCB opener Aaron Finch. The 28-year-old did manage to bowl two more balls before finally walking out of the ground.

He later came out to bat at number 10 despite being visibly uncomfortable as Hyderabad had lost all of their hopes in chasing RCB’s total. However, the Orange Army lost the match by 10 runs.

SRH skipper Warner had praised his compatriot for coming out to bat despite being in pain. “It doesn’t look great. A lot of courage from him to walk out there and try his best, but it was unfortunate tonight,” Warner told Star Sports.

“Obviously, what you saw out there, it was quite painful, he can’t put any weight on it.”

Meanwhile, Debutant Devdutt Padikkal with his 42-ball followed by Yuzvendra Chahal’s 3/18 proved to be the difference between both teams as Hyderabad registered a collapse in middle-order while chasing RCB’s total of 163 runs.