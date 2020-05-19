The restart of Italian Serie A has been delayed until June 15 after country’s Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte signed off a decree on Sunday banning “events and sporting competitions of all order and discipline” until June 14.

“FIGC takes note of the decisions taken in the May 17 decree […] and, taken note of the suspension of events and sporting competitions of all order and discipline, in private or public places, until June 14, 2020, […] has prolonged the suspension of sporting activity until June 14, 2020,” a FIGC statement read as quoted by Sky Sports.

Earlier, the clubs had suggested June 13 as a date for the championship to restart while group training resumed on Monday.

Cristiano Ronaldo resumes training on Tuesday:

Juventus star forward Ronaldo is all set to return to training on Tuesday.

The Portuguese star had stopped training and had gone to his hometown Madeira after Serie A in March got suspended due to the coronavirus crisis that has so far killed more than 32 thousand and has infected over 2.25 lakh people in Italy, as per the data of Worldometer.

The Italian government had said that from May 4 citizens can exercise in parks and athletes involved in individual sport can begin training again. The permission saw the football teams get a green signal to resume training.

As a result, Ronaldo on May 5 returned to Turin and remained in isolation for 14 days as a precautionary measure as the players coming back to Italy were asked to undergo two weeks of quarantine upon their arrival before they begin training again.