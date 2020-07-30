Juventus suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Cagliari in the ongoing Serie A. From the beginning only, Cagliari played aggressively and successfully managed to take the lead when the match was just in the eighth minute. Luca Gagliano handed Cagliari the advantage.

Giovanni Simeone then doubled the lead for Cagliari in the 45+2nd

minute, putting immense pressure on the visitors. The Maurizio Sarri-led side failed to even open their account as the match concluded on the same.

However, the defeat did not impact Juventus much as they have

already sealed the Serie A title of the 2019-2020 season. Juventus secured the trophy on Monday when they registered a 2-0 win

over Sampdoria. This was the club’s ninth successive Serie A title.

The Serie A table-toppers, Juventus, have 83 points with a four-point lead over the second-placed Inter Milan. On the other hand, Cagliari is placed on the 13th spot on the table with just 45 points.

In the final match of this season’s Serie A, Juventus will play Roma

Lazio kept alive its hopes of finishing second in the Italian league with a 2-0 win against already-relegated Brescia in its penultimate match of the season on Wednesday.

Ciro Immobile also boosted his chances of clinching the top scorer award as he netted his 35th goal of the season, moving four clear of Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo.

Immobile is also just one off equaling the all-time record of 36 goals in a Serie A season, set by Gonzalo Higuain when he was at Napoli in 2015-16.

Immobile’s late goal sealed the win for Lazio, which had taken the lead in the first half through Joaquín Correa.

Lazio moved level on points with Atalanta, one below second-place Inter Milan. Atalanta plays Inter in the final round of the season, when Lazio visits Napoli.