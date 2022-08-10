Serena Williams calls time on 23 year long illustrious career

The journey of a young African-American girl from the streets of Compton, California, who was brought into the game of tennis by her father at the age 4 is something to take inspiration from. Serena Williams was seen with a racquet in her hand ever since she was being carried around by her elder sister Venus Williams in a stroller.

Serena Williams has always been a source of motivation and determination for women all over the world because of the massive greatness she has managed to achieve not just on the tennis court but off of it as well. The 41-year-old has decided to hang up her boots after the upcoming 2022 US Open because of her personal decision to focus more on her family.

According to her, this has been the toughest decision of her life so far as tennis comes second nature to her and leaving the sport is not a decision she would have taken if she was a man. She would have liked to have a career like that of Tom Brady. However, this does not make her feel bad about being a woman and she cherishes each and every second of her life.

Serena’s career has been a rollercoaster of a ride. She has been at the pinnacle of success and also experienced many downfalls that tested her resilience and determination to get back up. She has 23 Grand Slam titles to her name, which is the most by any player in the Open era. She comes second to only Margaret Court’s 24 titles in the all-time list.

Her dedication was pretty evident when she was seen playing in the 2017 Australian Open while being two months pregnant and managed to win the title as well. She has been at the top of her sport for a lot of time and gone toe to toe with some of World Tennis’ greatest players of all time.

She started playing tennis with the goal of winning the US Open which may well be the last time we see her in action at a major Grand Slam event.

To all the people who still don’t think that she is one of the greatest tennis players this world has ever witnessed just because she couldn’t overcome Margaret Court’s all time record, Serena says that if she is given a choice to focus on her family or to boost her Tennis resume, she would always choose the latter.

Serena Williams has been more than just a tennis star. She is a mother, a daughter, a wife and also a source of inspiration for all the women across the globe who got the confidence of expressing themselves through her and were able to feel free in the world full of societal pressures.