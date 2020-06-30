World number 1 tennis star Novak Djokovic has been facing a lot of criticism for organising the Adria tour exhibition tennis tournament. After participating in this competition, several tennis stars including Djokovic have tested positive for coronavirus. The Serbian star has now found support in his country’s Prime Minister Ana Brnabic.

“Every part of him. He tried to do something good for the whole region,” Brnabic said in an interview with PinkTV.

“To put politics aside and help young and non-established tennis players, as well as to raise money for humanitarian purposes.

“If they could shift the blame on me personally, as Prime Minister, and leave Novak alone, I would love it,” she added.

Earlier, Manchester United star Nemanja Matic had spoken in defense of his Serbian compatriot Djokovic.

Djokovic, Grigor Dimitrov, Borna Coric and Victor Troicki all tested positive for COVID-19 after attending the Belgrade leg of the exhibition event recently. Even a few members of the coaching staff were reportedly tested positive for coronavirus.

“People need to understand that the situation in Serbia was better than here. The country allowed everyone to do whatever they want, everything was open, the shopping centres and the restaurants,” Matic told Sky Sports.