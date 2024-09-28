Delhi govt to give Rs 1 cr ex-gratia to families of 5 Covid Warriors

The Delhi government will provide an ex gratis of Rs One crore to the next of the kin of five Covid warriors, who lost their lives during the Corona epidemic, an official statement said on Saturday.

The ex- gratia will be provided under Delhi government’s scheme to Honor Corona Warriors, the statement added.

CM Atishi has said, “The Corona Warriors in Delhi protected humanity and society during the pandemic and sacrificed their lives without thinking about themselves. The Delhi Government honors their spirit. Though the financial assistance cannot replace the loss, it will help the families live with dignity,” she added.

The CM has said that COVID-19 pandemic was a serious crisis for everyone, which had created a fear in people, but the Corona warriors took risks to save Delhi, and thousands of them including doctors, medical staff, support staff, and sanitation workers, worked day and night to fight the pandemic.

She added that many of those involved in essential services lost their lives on duty, and affirmed that, “The government will always support the families of these Corona Warriors. This scheme gives their families the confidence that the government and society stand with them,” Delhi CM added.

The five Covid warriors include Sanjay Manchanda, a Pharmacist who was deployed at a patient care facility during the pandemic.

Manchanda visited containment zones with ASHA workers and ANMs during his duty and had got infected, and had passed away.

Similarly, Ravi Kumar Singh, a Junior Assistant in Maulana Azad Medical College had contracted COVID-19 during his duty and passed away.

Another Corona Warrior Virendra Kumar, who was a Sanitation Worker, was deployed at a hunger relief center during the pandemic, and had got infected during his duty and passed away shortly after.

ASI Bhawani Chandra of the Delhi Police, who was deployed at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital during the pandemic, had got infected on duty and passed away.

A primary teacher in a MCD school, Mohammad Yaseen, who was deployed for ration distribution during the pandemic, also died due to the pandemic while he was on duty.

Notably, under this scheme, the Delhi Government has so far provided an ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore each to the families of 92 Corona Warriors till as of now.