Former England captain Michael Vaughan has termed the Indian cricket board’s (BCCI) decision to postpone the Indian Premier League sensible.

“Seems a very sensible decision to postpone the IPL .. Now cases have started to appear inside the bubble they had no other option.. Hope everyone stays safe in India and all the overseas players can find a way back to there families .. #IPL2021,” Vaughan tweeted on Tuesday.

English journalist Piers Morgan, who had earlier called for stopping the tournament, due to the massive outbreak in Covid-19 cases in India also termed it as the “right decision”.

Morgan and England football great Gary Lineker had earlier called on the BCCI to stop the tournament amid the massive rise in Covid-19 cases in the country.

The BCCI on Tuesday put out a statement to announce the postponement of IPL after four of the eight franchises suffered Covid-19 positive cases within their ranks. Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals and SunRisers Hyderabad witnessed positive cases in their camps.

“The Indian Premier League Governing Council (IPL GC) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in an emergency meeting has unanimously decided to postpone IPL 2021 season, with immediate effect,” said a statement from the BCCI.

“The BCCI does not want to compromise on the safety of the players, support staff and the other participants involved in organising the IPL. This decision was taken keeping the safety, health and wellbeing of all the stakeholders in mind,” the statement added.