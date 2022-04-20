Michael Vaughan, the former England skipper feels that the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are favourites under the leadership of their South African skipper Faf Du Plessis to win the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022.

Michael Vaughan has predicted that RCB have the squad strength and potential to end their title drought this year having won five out of their seven games in the IPL 2022. RCB is currently at the second spot in the points table.

Without doubt @RCBTweets are the real deal this year under @faf1307 !!! #IPL2022 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) April 19, 2022

“Without doubt @RCBTweets are the real deal this year under @faf1307,” Vaughan tweeted after RCB defeated Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 18 runs on Monday.

As far as the match is concerned, skipper Du Plessis’ 96-run knock and Josh Hazlewood’s four-wicket spell helped RCB register an important and comfortable victory over the Lucknow Super Giants.

It was a chase that never really took off for the KL Rahul-led side. They lost wickets to the new ball, with Hazlewood wreaking havoc upfront which eventually left their first six overs not utilised leading to the pressure starting to mount on them.

Former RCB skipper Virat Kohli also shared his delight on his social media account after their team’s good run of form.

“Another game, another win. Onwards & Upwards,” Kohli shared RCB’s celebration pictures on the KOO app after the win.

Meanwhile, Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul has been fined 20 per cent of his match fee for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during the match against RCB.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) shared an official statement according to which, Rahul admitted to the Level 1 offence of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction.

Another one of Lucknow’s player, Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis has been reprimanded for breaching the IPL’s Code of Conduct. He has also reportedly admitted to the Level 1 offence of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction.

Lucknow will be going up against winless Mumbai Indians for their next IPL 2022 clash on Sunday at Wankhede Stadium.

(Inputs from IANS)