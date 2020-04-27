Six-time World Champion MC Mary Kom on Monday shared pictures of her doing workout amid the lockdown.

Since her return from Jordan where she has qualified for the now postponed Tokyo Olympics, Mary Kom has been at her home, first due to government regulation of self-quarantine for anyone coming to India and then for ongoing nation-wide lockdown. But the pugilist is trying to keep herself fit for the Olympics which will now take place from July 23 to August 9, 2021.

“Work out. Eat well. Be patience (sic). Your body will reward you. #FitIndia #fitindiamovement #StayAwareStaySafe,” tweeted Mary Kom.

The star India pugilist has reiterated that winning a gold medal for India at the Olympics remains her biggest dream and that she would not give up before achieving her goal.

The ace Indian boxer’s best-ever performance came in the 2012 London Olympics where she won the bronze medal in the 51-kg weight category. She had failed to qualify for the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro.

However, 37-year-old has already secured her spot in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics in the Asian/Oceania Olympic Qualifiers, held in Jordan last month.

Mary Kom, a Rajya Sabha MP, has donated her one-month salary to the PM-CARES fund which was set up to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. Besides, she also released Rs 1 crore from her MP Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) Fund towards the relief efforts amid the coronavirus pandemic.

(With inputs from IANS)