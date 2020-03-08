Former India captain Mithali Raj, who led India to two World Cup finals in 2017 and 2005, arrived in some style to cheer the Indian girls in their ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 final against Australia at the iconic MCG on Sunday.

Taking to her official Twitter handle, Mithali shared a picture of herself arriving at the MCG on a Harley Davidson motorbike. She wrote, “When in Melbourne, arrive in style to see the mighty battle between our girls and the host team #INDvAUS #tourismaustralia #visitaustralia #visitvictoria #ICC #GirlsCanDoAnything #WomensDay2020.”

Australia skipper Meg Lanning on Sunday opted to bat first and said, “(It) looks a good wicket. Crowd’s exciting, looking forward to it. Every game has been close, but we need to be at our best today. Hopefully, it’s a great game. We are going in with the same team tonight.”

Her Indian counterpart Harmanpreet Kaur also echoed the same and said she had decided to bat first as well. She further gave an insight into how the Women in Blue are approaching their maiden final of a Wome’s T20 World Cup.

“We are trying to staying together, because you are not getting games it tends to affect your focus. We wanted to treat this like any other game and give our best shot,” Kaur said.