Taapsee Pannu: Actress with the busiest slate this year

Taapsee Pannu is on a roll with a busy slate, films releasing back-to-back in Bollywood. As her new film Tadka released on OTT, here is a look back to her busiest year, 2022.

Striding into the year with Aakash Bhatia’s film Looop Lapeta, a quirky adaptation of the German thriller Run Lola Run, Taapsee Pannu got embroiled in a hysterical ride. Though the film earned mixed reviews the actress got feted for her relentless performance.

In Srijit Mukherji’s film Shabaash Mithu, Taapsee Pannu stepped into the shoes of former captain of Indian women’s national cricket team Mithali Raj. The formulaic sports biopic that released on July this year failed to stand out in the crowd, but Taapsee ensured to etch out an indelible mark with her unconventional skills. The film had its ups and downs with loud sentiments and mainstream formula culminating into a substantial delivery overall.

However, the Anurag Kashyap directorial film Dobaaraa, the official remake of the 2018 Spanish film Mirage starring Taapsee Pannu and Pavel Gulati had created buzz initially but struggled hard to survive at the box office. The retelling of Mirage turned out a complex attempt with subdued tones of thrill and Taapsee along with Pavel pushed hard to keep up the flavours of the genre.

No matter what be the box office collection of the films, Taapsee Pannu has won over hearts with her attempt to delve into unconventional roles. Once again the actress sets out for a quirky joy ride with the film ‘Tadka’ that released on Zee5. The official remake of the 2011 Malayalam film Salt N’ Pepper draws a unique connection with food. The story unfolds with Nana Patekar and Shriya Saran, two ageing unmarried couple who accidentally connects through a phone call but when they decide to meet they send Taapsee Pannu and Ali Fazal on their behalf creating chaos and confusion.

Written and directed by Prakash Raj, Tadka: Love is Cooking is produced by Nittin Keni, Sameer Dixit, Akash Chawla and Jatish Varma. The film deals with how the two connoisseur of food finds love through misplaced identities.

Taapsee Pannu seems unstoppable with an impressive line up of films in the work front. The actress will be seen opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Rajkumar Hirani’s film Dunki and is currently busy in filming it. Taapsee calls it a dream come true project and the film is slated to release next year. She is also working on Arshad Syed’s investigative comedy ‘Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan?’ where she is playing a cop who helps a groom to search for his missing bride. Other than that, the actress has signed a Tamil sci-fi film ‘Alien’.