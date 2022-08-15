Leading cricketers wish countrymen Happy Independence Day

On the eve of India’s 75th Independence Day, our nation’s sporting heroes gave their heartfelt tribute to the nation on their respective social media handles.

Leading India current and former cricketers, including Shikhar Dhawan, Mithali Raj, Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli, took to their Twitter to congratulate the country on its 75th Independence Day, which is being celebrated as ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’.

Our flag is our pride! The tricolour flying high is a sight that fills the heart of every Indian with joy. Hoisted the Tiranga at my residence today. #HarGharTiranga #AmritMahotsav pic.twitter.com/eaFohBmiJd — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) August 14, 2022

Former India captain Mithali Raj posted images on social media in traditional attire, holding the Tricolour and wrote, “Our flag is our pride! The tricolour flying high is a sight that fills the heart of every Indian with joy. Hoisted the Tiranga at my residence today. #HarGharTiranga #AmritMahotsav.”

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar posted a video showing him hoisting the Tricolour at his residence and wrote, “Dil mein bhi Tiranga, ghar par bhi Tiranga.”

Shikhar Dhawan, who is leading the side in the three-match One-day International series against Zimbabwe beginning August 18, tweeted his wishes to the nation with a short video, while former India captain Virat Kohli wrote, “75 glorious years. Proud to be an Indian. Happy Independence Day to all. Jai Hind.”

May the glory of our Nation live forever! Wishing love, peace and prosperity to everyone on the occasion of Independence Day.

Proud to be an Indian. Jai Hind! #IndependenceDay2022 #IndiaAt75 pic.twitter.com/pyxolNVCDr — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 15, 2022

Former India cricketer VVS Laxman tweeted, “May the glory of our Nation live forever! Wishing love, peace and prosperity to everyone on the occasion of Independence Day. Proud to be an Indian. Jai Hind!”

I know the magical power of tiranga and India jersey, that’s why I believe in the importance of Independence Day. Har ghar mein tiranga, har dil mein tiranga. Happy 75th to everyone, yeh apna tyohaar hai.#HarGharTiranga #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav pic.twitter.com/tZmTuGGN1m — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) August 14, 2022

Mohammad Kaif tweeted, “I know the magical power of tiranga and India jersey, that’s why I believe in the importance of Independence Day. Har ghar mein tiranga, har dil mein tiranga. Happy 75th to everyone, yeh apna tyohaar hai.”

(Inputs from IANS)