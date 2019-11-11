A day after India came from a match down to seal the T20I series against Bangladesh in Nagpur, pacer Jasprit Bumrah posted a motivational message on social media which appeared to laud the team’s overall effort.

“Seas the day!” posted Bumrah in a rhetorical tweet with a picture of him bathing in the sea.

On Sunday, right-arm pacer Deepak Chahar entered the record books after his exceptional bowling helped India clinch the three-match T20I series over Bangladesh.

Chahar finished with figures of 6/7 – the best figures by a bowler in T20I cricket – as India won the third and final match by 30 runs against the Bangla Tigers at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium.

During his magical spell, Chahar also became the first Indian bowler to score a hat-trick in T20I cricket.

Recovering at a steady pace from his injury, Bumrah recently brought to the fore his stylish self by “playing it cool” with a picture of him decked in casual formals on Instagram.

Earlier, the pacer — who missed the series against South Africa due to a stress fracture — went through an assessment post the Diwali break which revealed that his recovery is on track and he is likely to be available for the New Zealand tour.

Team India will be hosting both Sri Lanka and Australia in January before heading to New Zealand for two Tests, three ODIs and five T20Is.