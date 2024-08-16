Seafarer’s daughter & Paris double medallist Manu Bhaker reminisces memories of sailing

Paris Olympics double bronze medalist pistol shooter Manu Bhaker, who scripted history by becoming the first ever Olympian to win two medals in a single edition of the Summer Games, on Friday fondly recalled childhood memories of sailing on ships during summer holidays during an interaction with Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal along with her family in the national capital.

Born to a seasoned seafarer, Ram Kishan Bhaker, who works as a chief engineer on a merchant navy ship, Manu has been closely associated with the community since her childhood. On Friday, Manu was felicitated by Sonowal on behalf of the entire seafarers’ community with a Phoolam Gamusa, a model ship and a cheque of ₹10 lakhs, from Indian Ports Association (IPA), in recognition of her outstanding feat.

Manu also interacted with young seafarers among others. The champion shooter shared how she imbibed the values of discipline, dedication and focus after being raised in a seafarer’s family.

Sonowal also felicitated the Bhaker’s parents Ram Kishan and Sumedha Bhaker during the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Sonowal, said, “The phenomenal achievement of Manu Bhaker at the Paris Olympics signifies her perseverance and relentless strive towards excellence. She represents the undying spirit of India’s youth aspirations to aim for greatness and with a morale to achieve it. Manu Bhaker is an inspiration to all of us, especially for our young seafarers, as she rightly identified how she imbibed the values of discipline, dedication and focus from her family and during her growing up years amidst the seafarer’s community. Her words of inspiration for our young seafarers will boost their resolve to aim and strive for excellence in their chosen field of profession.”

Speaking on the occasion, Manu said, “I have fond memories of sailing on ships during summer holidays with my father, mother and brother. Those journeys were more than just vacations as it enriched me with learnings from different languages, cultures, and ways of life.”

“I struggled many challenges along the way, but they only strengthened my resolve. I believe in

pushing beyond limits – ‘Go big, then Go Home.’ It is about giving your all, knowing that the journey itself is as important as the destination, something, I think, that is intrinsic to seafarers

community as any seafarer could relate to it,” she added.

General Dwidedi felicitates Neeraj Chopra-led Indian Army sportspersons

General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) felicitated the Indian Army sportspersons — star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra and recurve archer Bommandevara Dhiraj for their remarkable accomplishments at the Paris Olympics in a ceremony held at South Block.

The Indian contingent clinched a total of six medals (one silver and five bronze) at the Paris Games, with Sub Major Neeraj Chopra of the Indian Army winning the only silver medal. Sub Bommandevara Dhiraj finished a heartbreaking fourth in the mixed team recurve archery event. Boxer Jaismine Lamboriya was also felicitated during the event along with a host of other Indian Army sportspersons that represented the country at the Paris Games.