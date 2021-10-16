Saurashtra wicketkeeper-batsman Avi Barot succumbs to cardiac arrest

Avi Barot, a wicketkeeper-batsman for Saurashtra, died at the age of 29 after suffering a cardiac arrest at his Ahmedabad residence. His mother and wife are his only survivors.

He died on Friday while being carried to a hospital after feeling unwell at home, according to information received here.

Following that, the Saurashtra Cricket Association released a statement expressing their sympathies. “Everyone at the Saurashtra Cricket Association (is) very shocked and saddened over (the) terrible, untimely, and incredibly sad demise of Avi Barot, an amazing and prominent cricketer of Saurashtra,” the SCA said in a statement.

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh also took to Twitter to express his condolences. “Really shocked to hear of the young Avi Barot passing away. Life can be unpredictable and unfair! I pray for the strength of his family and loved ones to deal with this irreplaceable loss Om Shanti,” Yuvi wrote.

Avi, a right-handed batsman, led India’s Under-19 team in 2011. He made his first-class debut in 2011 and has since represented Saurashtra, Haryana, and Gujarat in 38 first-class matches, 38 List A games, and 20 T20s. In 2019-2020, he was a member of Saurashtra’s Ranji Trophy-winning campaign.

(With IANS inputs)