Former world no. 1 and Tokyo Olympics finalist Saurabh Chaudhary of Uttar Pradesh steered clear of his opponents in the Men’s 50M Pistol trials at Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range by winning three gold medals and a silver across the senior and junior categories.

On Day 5 of the National Selection trials 3 & 4 for pistol events, Saurabh Chaudhary won both the Men’s and Junior Men’s 50M Pistol T4 trials, after clinching bronze in the Men’s T3 event while maintaining gold in the Junior Men’s T3 competition.

Saurabh shot 562 in the T4 60-shot series to leave behind Kunal Rana of the Indian Navy, who shot 555. The same score in the junior Men’s event meant Punjab’s Arjun Singh Cheema with a 547 had to only settle for silver.

Saurabh had come third behind the seasoned Gaurav Rana of the Air Force and Om Prakash Mitherval of Rajasthan in the Men’s T3 competition earlier. Gaurav had shot 553 for gold, Om Prakash 553 for silver while Saurabh Chaudhary came third with 552.

Late on Sunday evening, Vijayveer Sidhu of Punjab managed to bag the Junior Men’s Rapid-Fire Pistol T3 trials over the Haryana player duo of Anish and Adarsh Singh who came second and third respectively. The T4 Rapid Fire results are expected to come out on Wednesday.

(Inputs from IANS)