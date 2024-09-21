Sarandeep Singh named Delhi head coach

Former India offspinner Sarandeep Singh was on Saturday appointed head coach of the Delhi senior men’s team for the upcoming domestic season. Singh will replace Devang Gandhi, who chose not to continue due to personal reasons.

Gandhi was part of the coaching set-up of both the senior and junior teams last season. Meanwhile, Sarandeep, also a former national selector, also pipped former Delhi batter KP Bhaskar for the head coach’s position.

Bhaskar will continue to be a part of the three-member selection panel chaired by Gursharan Singh. Rajiv Vinayak, the former Delhi wicketkeeper, will be the third member of the committee.

The Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) also appointed two mentors for the team. Atul Wassan, the former India quick, will be in charge of the white-ball squads, while Robin Singh Junior has been entrusted with the red-ball set-up.

Former India women’s team all-rounder Reema Malhotra, has been named mentor of the state’s women outfit.

In the 2023-24 Ranji Trophy season, Delhi narrowly missed out on a knockouts berth, after having finished third in Group D with three outright wins, two draws and two losses in their seven matches. The Delhi men’s team made the semi-finals of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (T20s), where they were beaten by eventual champions Punjab, while at the 50-over Vijay Hazare Trophy, they finished fourth in their pool of eight teams.