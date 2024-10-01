Sai Sanjay teams up with Callum Davies for a stunning podium position in British GT Championship’s GT4 Silver Class

Ace Indian driver Sai Sanjay finished a creditable third overall and also booked a stunning podium in the Silver Class in the GT4 category of the British GT Championship at Brands Hatch in West Kingsdown.

The 21-year-old Indian driver from Chennai, Tamil Nadu, did commendable work in the last round of the British GT championship, which is making news in India, due to the popular Tamil actor Ajith Kumar making his debut in the GT4 next year.

Meanwhile, driving for the Britain-based Motorsports team, Race-Lab, Sanjay qualified in fourth position in his class and finished third overall, a historic feat for an Indian driver. Thus, the podium in the GT Championship in his class this weekend is applauded as a rare feat by an Indian.

Sai Sanjay, the 2022 Indian National champion in the MRF Formula 2000, drove a McLaren Artura GT4 car in the GT4 Silver category with Callum Davies, a British Driver, and exhibited his driving skills to bag a podium. This is the first year of international GT racing for Sanjay and he is also the first one from Tamil Nadu to do a whole season of British GT races ever.