The South Africa and England teams will fight it out for one final time in the T20I series on Sunday at the SuperSport Park Cricket Stadium, Centurion. In this much-anticipated clash, South Africa have won the toss and opted to bat first.

It is not going to an easy finish to the series for either side as both the teams have played some high-quality cricket in the tournament and the series is currently levelled at 1-1 with each team emerging as the winner in two close contests. Both teams will not want to waste the opportunity to win yet another series.

England have made a change to their Playing XI as David Malan has been roped in for an ill Joe Denly Joe. Meanwhile, the hosts have made a couple of changes to their side as Dale Steyn is back in after a rest in the last match for Beuran Hendricks and Heinrich Klaasen finds a place in the XI in place of Jon-Jon Smuts.

Playing XIs:

South Africa: Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock (c/w), David Miller, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Dale Steyn, Bjorn Fortuin, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w), Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Chris Jordan, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood