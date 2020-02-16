Post winning the toss and opting to bat in the third and final T2OI at the SuperSport Park Cricket Stadium in Centurion, South Africa have posted 222/6 in their designated quota of 20 overs. Heinrich Klaasen and Temba Bavuma turned out to be the star performers for the hosts as they both scored 66 and 49 runs respectively

Initially, openers Quinton de Kock (35 runs) and Temba Bavuma provided a flying start to the Proteas by adding 84 runs in 7.3 overs itself before de Kock was dismissed by Ben Stokes.

It looked like England might make a comeback in the innings as they got the wicket of the other opener soon after as Adil Rashid cleaned up Bavuma one short of his half-century.

It was then that Klaasen led South Africa’s revival. First, he stitched a small partnership with Rassie van der Dussen worth 27 runs before adding 64 runs with David Miller and getting dismissed after a well-played innings.

It was up to Miller (35 runs) then to take the Proteas innings forward and he did not disappoint as he ensured that the South African team add some useful runs in the back end of the innings and reach a total which could well prove to be a match-winning one in the end.

For the England team, Sam Curran and Ben Stokes were brilliant with the bowl as the duo conceded 68 runs between them and picked up four wickets. All the other bowlers had an economy of over 10 runs an over.

England batsmen will have a tough task ahead of them but will fancy their chances of chasing down the mammoth total and clinching the series.