In a stiff 438-run chase in the fourth innings on Monday, debutant Pieter Malan stood his ground with unbeaten 63 to keep South Africa in contention at Stumps on Day 4 of the second Test against England at Newlands in Cape Town.

South Africa were 126 for 2 with Keshav Maharaj (2*) holding the other end when the umpires called for Stumps. However, the Proteas have a long way to go as they are still 312 runs behind.

Hitting just 2 boundaries out of the 193 deliveries faced, Malan first stitched a 71-run stand with opening partner Dean Elgar (34) and then added 52 runs with Zubayr Hamza (18) before England’s pace ace James Anderson removed the latter with a beautiful reverse swinging delivery that found the batsman’s outside edge and sailed to wicketkeeper Jos Buttler in the penultimate over of the day.

Elgar, who slammed 88 in the first innings, was dismissed by part-time spinner Joe Denly who had him caught behind after the Proteas started well in their pursuit of a daunting target.

Malan took as many as 144 balls to get to his half-century, but the right-handed batsman never looked out of place in his first Test as he negotiated spin well and also saw off the challenge from Anderson and Stuart Broad early on with Elgar at the other end.

Earlier, resuming at 218 for 4, Ben Stokes launched a brutal assault while Dom Sibley made an unbeaten century to help the tourists declare at 391 for 8. Stokes smashed 72 off 47 balls, while Sibley got to his maiden Test hundred off 269 deliveries. His unbeaten knock of 133 was laced with 19 fours and a six.

Stokes and Sibley added 157 runs in just 32 overs before the declaration to fire England in a position of strength before Malan and Elgar dug deep and took the hosts to 46 for no wicket at Tea.

Notably, South Africa currently lead the four-match series 1-0 as they had won the first Test in Centurion by 107 runs.

Brief scores: England: 269 all out & 391/8d (Dom Sibley 133 not out, Ben Stokes 72, Joe Root 61; Anrich Nortje 3/61); South Africa: 223 all out & 126/2 (Pieter Malan 63 not out, Dean Elgar 34)