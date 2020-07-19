Third day’s play of the second Test between England and the West Indies was completely washed away at the Old Trafford Stadium. There was no change in Day 2’s overnight scoreboard as West Indies will resume play on Sunday at 32/1.

With a massive lead of 437 runs, England bowlers will require a special performance on Day 4 and Day 5 to bowl West Indies out twice to win the match and level the three-match series.

On Day 2, England had declared after posting a mammoth score of 469/9 in the first innings. Ben Stokes with 176 runs off 356 deliveries and Dom Sibley with 120 of 372 were the highest scorers for the hosts as the duo also shared an epic 260-run stand between them.

Resuming the day’s play at 207/3, Stokes and Sibley batted the entire first session without losing their determination. In the meantime, the 24-year-old scored his maiden Test century, while the all-rounder, at the other end, continued with his natural style of play and completed his tenth Test century.

After England captain Joe Root declared, the West Indies lost opener John Campbell and at stumps, they are 32/1 with Kraig Brathwaite in the middle with night watchman Alzarri Joseph.

All-rounder Sam Curran said that England bowlers will have to push themselves for the hosts to secure a win now that the third day of their second Test against the West Indies at Old Trafford has been washed out. Curran feels that England have no choice but to bowl out West Indies cheaply and get them to follow on. West Indies currently trail England by 437 runs with nine wickets in hand.

“We need to bowl them out cheaply in the first innings and try and get them following on. There is no reasons why we cannot do that.

“Obviously, it’s going to be a big workload for the bowlers but we are nice and fresh and hopefully we can do something for the team,” he added.

Brief Scores: West Indies 32/1 (Joseph 14*, Campbell 12; Curran 1/8) vs England 469/9 (Stokes 176, Sibley 120; Chase 5/172)