Two pro-Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh organizations – the Swadeshi Jagaran Manch (SJM) Kerala and the Centre for Policy and Development Studies (CPDS) – have expressed their anger over BCCI Joint Secretary Jayesh George’s comment that the cricket board would continue its association with a Chinese company.

The BCCI gets Rs 440 crore annually from Vivo – the principal sponsor of the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL) – in a five-year deal that ends in 2022.

Another Chinese mobile brand, Oppo, was the main sponsor of the Indian cricket team till September last year when Bengaluru-based educational technology firm Byju’s replaced it.

George had opined that it would be a loss for the world’s richest cricket board to end its relationship with the Chinese company and it might also invite penal action.

Condemning the remark made by George, who is also a former president of the Kerala Cricket Association (KCA), the SJM Kerala Convenor Ranjit Karthikeyan and CPDS Director Rajeev said that the irresponsible statement by George was anti-national and questioned his authority to speak on behalf of BCCI.

“Does George have any mandate to speak on behalf of the BCCI in the media,” asked the two office-bearers and added that the BCCI owed an explanation and they would take this up at the highest level in the Government of India, reported news agency IANS.

The call to sever ties with China and stop using Chinese products has been in the air ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged Indians to become atmanirbhar (self-reliant). But with the Indian and Chinese troops engaged in a stand-off at the border region in Ladakh, which has resulted in the killing of 20 Indian soldiers, anti-China sentiment has become strongest.

However, earlier on Friday, the BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal had informed that the board would continue its partnership with the Chinese company.

“When you talk emotionally, you tend to leave the rationale behind. We have to understand the difference between supporting a Chinese company for a Chinese cause or taking help from Chinese company to support India’s cause,” Dhumal was quoted as saying by PTI.

“When we are allowing Chinese companies to sell their products in India, whatever money they are taking from Indian consumer, they are paying part of it to the BCCI (as brand promotion) and the board is paying 42 per cent tax on that money to the Indian government. So, that is supporting India’s cause and not China’s,” he argued