Rohit Sharma and Ishant Sharma have been ruled out of the first two Tests of the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, scheduled to begin in Adelaide on December 17.

A report carried by ESPNcricinfo confirmed the development and asserted that “swift and decisive action” from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) would require for the two cricketers to take part in the last two Tests.

Ishant, who has regained bowling fitness, will have to board a flight to Australia immediately to stand in contention for selection in rhe third Test, which will be played from January 7.

“If there is a T20 game and he needs to just bowl four overs, Ishant is good to go immediately, but for him to get back to Test-match fitness, he needs four weeks of proper bowling still,” a BCCI source was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

Rohit, on the other hand, is currently at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) recovering a hamstring injury he suffered during the recently-concluded Indian Premier League (IPL), where he led Mumbai Indians to their fifth title.

The 32-year-old cricketer is reportedly not yet match-fit and will be cleared for travel only in the second week of December. He will need a further two weeks of rehabilitation before a final assessment is made on his fitness.

According to a BCCI functionary, the 33-year-old would have had a better chance of featuring in the Test series had he flown directly to Australia with the other squad members after taking part in the IPL in the United Arab Emirates, the report further stated.

Even if Rohit flies out on the earliest possible date, which is December 8, he would have to undergo a two-week quarantine, which will keep him out of training until at least December 22, the report said.

India’s tour of Australia will kick off with the ODI series from November 27. It will be followed by the three-match T20I series from December 4 before the Virat Kohli-led team begins the title defence of the Border-Gavaskar trophy with the pink-ball Test in Adelaide from December 17.

The first Test at Adelaide will be India’s first day-nigt Test outside home soil. It will also be skipper Virat Kohli’s only appearance in all-whites in Australia this time as he would return to India on a paternity leave after the opener.

Kohli had already informed the BCCI about his wish to return to India to unite with his wife Anushka Sharma. They are expecting their first child in January next year.

The day-night Test will be followed by Tests at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (December 26), the Sydney Cricket Ground (January 7) and the Gabba (January 15).