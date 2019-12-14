World’s best Tennis players will return to the Melbourne Park to take part in what will be the 115th edition of the Australian Open. The top three, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer have confirmed their participation in the tournament to be held from January 20 to February 7 next year.

Apart from the top three seeds, Dominic Thiem (4), Daniil Medvedev (5), Stefanos Tsitsipas (6), Alexander Zverev (7), Matteo Berrettini (8), Roberto Bautista Agut (9) and Gael Monfils (10) will be in the top-10 of 2020’s first Grand Slam.

Juan Martin del Potro, who has been out of competitive Tennis for six months due to injury, will be marking his return to the court on a protected ranking of 22.

A total of 104 players have received direct entry into the main draw of men’s and women’s singles. Eight players have been awarded a wild card entry, while 16 slots will be filled at the qualifying rounds to be played between January 8 and 11.

“We are delighted to welcome this extremely strong player field to Melbourne in what promises to be a once in a generation event. The very best players are back, there are records up for grabs and it is very possible we will see a new champion crowned on both sides,” Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley was quoted as saying in a press release on the official website od ATP.

“There are so many great storylines for AO 2020… Will it be the year for one of the young guns to stop Novak, Roger or Rafa”, Tiley added.

With the exceptions of Stanislas Wawrinka in 2014, only Federer and Djokovic have won the title at the Rod Laver Arena in the last decade. While the Serbian earned it on six occasions in 2019, 2016, 2015, 2013, 2012 and 2011, the Swiss master was victorious in 2018, 2017 and 2010.