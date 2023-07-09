Rishabh Pant’s comment on Pat Cummins and David Warner’s Threads chat is unmissable

Pat Cummins and David Warner have signed up for the new Threads app. Warner posted a message shortly after joining the social network, tagging Pat Cummins. Warner wrote, ‘Hey I’m now on Threads.’ Cummins made a specific request in his response, ‘No dance videos on here plz.’

But India’s wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant’s reply on the thread made it much more entertaining. ‘Best advice bro,’ he wrote.

People can share text and links, as well as reply to or even repost messages from others, on Threads, Meta’s competitor to Twitter. Additionally, users will be able to transfer their Instagram account names and current follower lists.

Australia is currently leading the Ashes 2023 series 2-0, having won the first two matches by scores of 43 runs and two wickets, respectively. While England has valiantly fought the visitors, at this point in the series, their team has yet to claim a victory.

The third Test between England and Australia took place at Headingley on Friday, and England captain Ben Stokes’ most recent quick counterattack kept his team’s Ashes ambitions alive.

When England stuttered to 142-7 at lunch in response to Australia’s 263, behind 2-0 in the best-of-five series, they were in danger of giving up a sizable first-innings lead. Nevertheless, all-rounder Stokes’ outstanding 80 helped them to 237 all out, a deficit of only 26 runs, in spite of Australia captain Cummins’ excellent 6-91 performance.