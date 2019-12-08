The latest buzz in the European transfer market is that Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has apparently rejected a move to Real Madrid citing a rather surprising reason. The reason is that he does not want to be a teammate of Sergio Ramos.

According to a report carried by El Desmaruque, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez wanted to bring a world-class footballer like Mohamed Salah to his club. However, he had rejected the offer by stating that he would not like to be the teammate of Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos.

For the uninitiated, both Ramos and Salah have a bit of history. This is from the 2017-18 UEFA Champions League final. Notably, the Liverpool forward has not yet forgiven Ramos for the injury the latter caused him in the final. Ramos had tugged at Salah’s left arm during a tackle and brought him down which caused Salah to leave the ground in some visible pain.

Madrid eventually went on to win the game 3-1 and Liverpool missed Salah on the field. Liverpool waited for one entire year to be crowned as the UEFA Champions League winner. It seems like the Egyptian forward has still not forgotten or forgiven Ramos.