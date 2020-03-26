Acknowledging the efforts of personnel fighting against the pandemic Coronavirus, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson said that the real pressure is doing good of others by putting own personal safety on the line.

“Real pressure is working to save lives. Real pressure is going into work each day while putting your own personal safety on the line for the good of others,” wrote Williamson in ‘New Zealand Herald’ as quoted by PTI.

“It’s an enormous responsibility that can only be carried out by the best kind of people: those who put the greater good ahead of all else,” he added.

The virus, which has been declared pandemic by the World Health Organization, has so far claimed 21,304 lives and has infected 472,381 across the globe as per the data provided by Worldometer.

“Events of the past few days have made it clear we’re living through a health crisis the likes of which we’ve never seen. There will no doubt be times in the coming days when the scale of what we’re facing will seem overwhelming,” wrote Williamson.

“We’re so grateful you have our backs. As Black Caps, we know how amazing it feels to have the support of a country behind you.

“In that same vein, we need you to know you’re not alone. We want you to know that there’s a whole country behind you,” the Kiwi said.