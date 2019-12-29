Real Madrid legend Hugo Sanchez has asked the club to sign Tottenham Hotspur superstar Harry Kane. Sanchez added that even if Kane costs them a record breaking €200 million, they should go ahead and rope him in. He insists that Kane could be a great striker partner for in form Karim Benzema and may fill the void of Cristiano Ronaldo to a certain extent.

In a recent interaction with Spanish media outlet Marca, the former Madrid star claimed that Kane could prove to be an apt replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo. He added that even though Benzema has managed to fill the void of Ronaldo to a certain extent, they still seem a striker short.

“I’m of the opinion that Real Madrid should have two teams and two strong number 9s. I’ve noticed Harry Kane for a long time,” he said.

“I’d sign him, even for 200 million euros. Ronaldo also cost a lot and look what he gave the club. But knowing Florentino Perez, with his magic he surely has something in his head to do something, but I know the remodelling of the stadium will take money out of the budget,” he added.

“Since Ronaldo left, he’s (Benzema) fulfilled that role, but he’s missing an Emilio Butragueno, which I had.”

When asked whether Real Madrid should include Kylian Mbappe or Kane, he replied, “They’re two different players. Kane is a natural replacement for Ronaldo, but Mbappe and Neymar are different top players.”