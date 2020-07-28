Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Tuesday took to Twitter and suggested that the authorities bring in a major rule change that prevents a non-striker from leaving the crease prior to the bowler releasing the ball.

Ashwin’s request has come a day after the ICC announced that TV umpires will call the front-foot no-balls in all the ODIs which are part of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League. The offie has even suggested a couple of ways to restore the parity between the bat and ball.

“Just hope that technology will see if a batsmen is backing up before the bowler bowls a ball and disallow the runs of that ball every time the batter does so!! Thus, parity will be restored as far as the front line is concerned. #noball #dontbackup,” tweeted Ashwin.

Ashwin then explained the rationale behind his request.

“Many of you will not be able to see the grave disaparity here, so let me take some time out to clarify to the best of my abilities. If the non striker backs up 2 feet and manages to come back for a 2, he will put the same batsmen on strike for the next ball,” he said.

“Putting the same batsmen on strike might cost me a 4 or a 6 from the next ball and eventually cost me 7 more runs instead of may be a 1 and a dot ball possibility at a different batsmen. The same will mean massively for a batter wanting to get off strike even in a test match,” he added.

Ashwin will be back in action playing for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2020 the final schedule of which is yet to be released. The tournament will be played in the UAE as the number of coronavirus cases continues to increase each day in India.