Ranchi to host Asian Champions Hockey Trophy for Women

Ranchi, the capital of Jharkhand, will host the 7th edition of the Asian Champions Hockey Trophy for women from October 27 to November 5.

Defending champions Japan, runners-up Korea, China, Malaysia, Thailand and hosts India will take part in the tournament. India has this title in 2016 and in the following edition in 2018, they finished runners-up.

Ranchi previously hosted numerous Hockey India League matches from 2012 to 2015 and was home to the city-based franchise Ranchi Rays. In recent years, the stadium has witnessed several top domestic events being held there and boasts a big fan base for the sport.

Advertisement

“It is an honour and great privilege for us to welcome the best women’s hockey teams in Asia to come and participate at the Jharkhand Asian Champions Trophy Ranchi which is being hosted in India for the very first time” said Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren .

“Over the past decade, hockey in Jharkhand has risen to great heights with several players from this state playing for India in both Junior and Senior teams. We have also produced several Olympians in the sport over the years, including Jaipal Singh Munda (1928 Amsterdam), Michael Kindo (1972 Munich ), Sylvanus Dungdung (1980 Moscow )Ajeet Lakra (1992 Barcelona), Manohar Topno (1984 Los Angeles ), Nikki Pradhan (2016 Rio and 2020 Tokyo), and Salima Tete (2020 Tokyo , demonstrating the state’s growth in hockey. ” he added.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey thanked Jharkhand government for its support to host the tournament. “We are confident that this tournament will not only showcase the best of Asian Women’s Hockey but will also provide a platform for our own players to compete against some of the best teams in the world. We are committed to ensuring that the tournament is a resounding success, and we look forward to welcoming the participating teams and fans to India.”

In his message Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) president Fumio Ogura, said, “We are very excited that Ranchi, Jharkhand will be the venue for the upcoming edition of Asian Champions Trophy for women. Hockey India has over the years built a great reputation of hosting world-class events in India. With the forthcoming Jharkhand Asian Champions Trophy Ranchi, we anticipate another resounding success that will significantly enrich regional hockey.