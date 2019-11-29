Riding on a stupendous performance from Rakheem Cornwall, which saw him return with a 10-wicket haul, West Indies defeated Afghanistan by nine wickets in the one-off Test at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Friday.

West Indies win by nine wickets! It took only 6.2 overs for the visitors to chase down a paltry target of 31 after Jason Holder ran through Afghanistan’s tail, bowling them out for 120.#AFGvWI SCORECARD 👇https://t.co/iR2xwfpVsA pic.twitter.com/iN3rhJ6pPS — ICC (@ICC) November 29, 2019

Afghanistan after getting bundled for 187 in the first innings, saw their bowlers being outplayed as well. West Indies, with the help of Shamarh Brooks’ maiden century, went on to take a lead of 90 runs in the first innings.

With Cronwall’s 10-wicket haul, it is the first time a spinner from the West Indies has returned with 10 wickets from a Test match in the Indian subcontinent. Cornwall’s figure of 7/75 in the first innings was the fifth-best figure for any away spinner in India.

Rahkeem Cornwall is on fire 🔥 Afghanistan have slipped from 53/0 to 59/4, with Cornwall taking three wickets giving him 10 wickets in the match 🙌#AFGvWI ➡️ https://t.co/iR2xwfpVsA pic.twitter.com/2wP1siwZbD — ICC (@ICC) November 28, 2019

With three wickets, two of which came in the final session of the second day’s play, in the second innings the Antiguan spinner has completed the match with a tally of 10/121.

The second innings saw Afghanistan build a solid start as their openers dealt the initial threats of the Windies bowlers without much discomfort. However, they fell prey to Cornwall again as he picked up two wickets in as many overs to send the top-order back into the pavilion.

Roston Chase was also brilliant in the last stages of the second day’s play and picked up three wickets in just three-overs that he bowled.

In the third day, West Indies conceded only 11 runs before taking the final three Afghan wickets and chased the 33-run target in just 6.2 overs.

Opener John Campbell remained unbeaten and along with Shai Hope took the Windies to the winning target. The only wicket of the innings was of Kraig Braithwaite’s as Hamza Hotak dismissed him in the fifth over.