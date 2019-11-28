In the ongoing Test between Afghanistan and West Indies, Rakheem Cornwall has turned out to be West Indies’ wrecker-in-chief as the spinner has already taken 10 wickets in just two days’ play at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

After taking seven wickets in the first innings, the 26-year-old has hit Afghanistan hard in the second as well. The Rashid Khan-led side were in a comfortable position of 53/0 before Cornwall struck in quick successions to reduce them to 59/4.

Rahkeem Cornwall is on fire 🔥 Afghanistan have slipped from 53/0 to 59/4, with Cornwall taking three wickets giving him 10 wickets in the match 🙌#AFGvWI ➡️ https://t.co/iR2xwfpVsA pic.twitter.com/2wP1siwZbD — ICC (@ICC) November 28, 2019

This is the first time a spinner from the West Indies will be returning with 10 wickets from a Test match in the Indian subcontinent. Cornwall’s figure of 7/75 in the first innings was the fifth-best figure for any away spinner in India.

With three wickets, two of which came in the final session of the second day’s play, in the second innings the Antiguan spinner has taken his match tally to 10/116.

Cornwall’s present figure, which can change if he picks up wickets tomorrow as well given Afghanistan were still batting for 109/7 at the of Day 2, is the sixth-best for any visiting spinner in India.

Steve O’Keefe’s 12/70 against India in Pune 2017 is the best result that a touring spinner has earned in India.

Afghanistan after getting bundled for 187 in the first innings, saw their bowlers being outplayed as well. West Indies, riding on Shamarh Brooks’ maiden century, went on to take a lead of 90 runs in the first innings.

#AFGvWI WI bring Day 2 to a close with a great maiden century and some deep spin in the end. WI trail by 19 runs. #MenInMaroon

🌴 277 (2nd inns.)

Brooks – 111 (214)

Campbell – 55 (75) 🇦🇫 109/7* (3rd inns.)

Cornwall – 3/41 (14 ovs)

Chase – 3/10 (3 ovs) pic.twitter.com/Z1RwV0qZk4 — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) November 28, 2019

The second innings saw Afghanistan build a sold start as their openers dealt the initial threats of the Windies bowlers without much discomfort. However, they fell prey to Cornwall again as he picked up two wickets in as many overs to send the top-order back into the pavilion.

Roston Chase was also brilliant in the last stages of the day’s play and picked up three wickets in just three-overs that he bowled.