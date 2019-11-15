Manchester City star Raheem Sterling backed Liverpool player Joe Gomez after the defender was booed by the Wembley crowd during England’s 7-0 victory over Montenegro on Thursday night, which secured their place at Euro 2020.

Notably, Sterling, who had a heated argument with Gomez in the Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester City at the Anfield, resorted to a physical confrontation with the 22-year-old during the training session on Monday and had to be separated by the teammates.

Post the scuffle, Sterling was dropped from the national team for the match against Montenegro. However, the 24-year-old later clarified that he has figured out things with the center-back and the duo has moved on.

But on Thursday night when Sterling saw Gomez getting booed at the Wembley Stadium, the former took to social media to back the youngster, taking full responsibility of the row between the two that led to the overall chaos.

“To all the England fans, I wanted to leave things at it was but tonight I have to speak again : it was hard for me to see my team mate get booed for something that was my fault. Joe hasn’t done anything wrong & for me to see someone who keeps his head down and work hard..especially after a difficult week for him to be booed when he came on tonight was wrong,” wrote Sterling on Twitter.

“I’ve taken full responsibility and accepted the consequence. I felt as though I had to say this get home safe every one,” he added.