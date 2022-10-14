Rafael Nadal thanks fans for wishes after child’s birth

Spaniard Rafael Nadal on Friday thanked the fans for the well-wishes received after the birth of his son and informed his fans about the health of the mother and the child.

The 22-time Grand Slam winner welcomed a baby boy with his wife Maria Francisca Perello on October 8. Sharing a message for his fans, the ace tennis star said, “Hello everyone. After a few days and many loving messages I just wanted to thank you all! We are very happy and everyone is very well! A big hug.”

The birth of his child has made 2022 even more memorable as the Spaniard has had a stellar year winning the Australian Open to win his 21st Grand Slam. He also made history at the French Open by winning it for a record 14th time.

Nadal was last seen in the Laver Cup where he partnered with his long-time rival and friend Roger Federer for Team Europe. The Spaniard played a doubles match with Federer in the Laver Cup which was also the tennis legend’s farewell game.

Federer got very emotional at his farewell along with Nadal as the two players could not hold back tears.

The 36-year-old had shared a heartfelt message for the Swiss star on Twitter after learning about his retirement.

His message read, “Dear Roger, my friend, and rival. I wish this day would have never come. It’s a sad day for me personally and for sports around the world. It’s been a pleasure but also an honor and privilege to share all these years with you, living so many amazing moments on and off the court. We will have many more moments to share together in the future, there are still lots of things to do together, we know that. For now, I truly wish you all the happiness with your wife, Mirka, your kids, and your family, and enjoy what’s ahead of you. I’ll see you in London.”