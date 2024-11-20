Davis Cup quarterfinals: Spain suffers 1-2 loss against Netherlands as Nadal retires

Six-time Davis Cup champions Spain lost 1-2 to the Netherlands at the Martin Carpena Arena in Malaga on Tuesday, while former World No 1 Rafael Nadal ended his farewell match on a losing note with a straight-set loss to Botic Van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands.

Although Nadal fought hard against the Dutch in the opening set, the 22-time Grand Slam champion was unable to stop the 29-year-old from winning the first set.

In the second set, Nadal put up a fight and rallied from 1-4 to 3-4 before losing the set and the match by 4-6.

Advertisement

The second tie of the day brought some cheers for the home fans as World No 3 Carlos Alcaraz brought back Spain on 1-1 in the Davis Cup Quarterfinals after defeating Tallon Griekspoor by 7-6, 6-3.

Alcaraz had an opportunity to win the set when the score was 5-4, but he was unable to take advantage of it. Ultimately, the 21-year-old won the opening set and dominated the tiebreaker by a score of 7-0.

But things were a little different in the second set, as Alcaraz completely controlled and won 6-3 over the Dutch.

The home team’s joy was short-lived, as the Spanish duo of Carlos Alcaraz and Marcel Granollers wen down fighting to Wesley Koolhof and Botic Van de Zandschulp of Holland by 6-7 (4-7), 6-7 (3-7) to end the Spain team’s chances of winning the Davis Cup 2024 title.