Questions arise regarding Pandya’s performance, consistency and commitment to Indian cricket, says Irfan Pathan

Former India left-arm fast-bowler Irfan Pathan believes pace-bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah could have made for a suitable candidate as India’s vice-captain for the Men’s T20 World Cup, instead of Hardik Pandya, who was named as Rohit Sharma’s deputy for the mega event.

Pathan, the Player of the Match in 2007 T20 World Cup final, also took aim at Pandya’s performances, consistency and commitment to playing for the Indian team. “Previously, Hardik Pandya held the captaincy, but Rohit Sharma took over for T20 matches. Post T20 World Cup, there was a new plan; they aimed for a younger team with Pandya and Surya as potential captains.”

“Yet, questions arise regarding Pandya’s performance consistency and commitment to Indian cricket. Regular participation in domestic cricket is essential for serving Indian cricket throughout the year. Injuries are inevitable, but proper planning involving consistent match play, including domestic cricket, is vital for a player’s return. But then there’s this one player who returns from injury without fulfilling the same requirements. That shouldn’t happen because it sends the wrong message to the rest of the team,” he said in an episode of the ‘Star Sports Press Room’ show.

Pandya is having a torrid time in IPL 2024 as captain of Mumbai Indians, where he hasn’t been amongst runs or wickets as the five-time champions are stuck at ninth place in points table. Moreover Pandya hasn’t played domestic cricket for Baroda for nearly five years, a factor which is needed for a player to prove his fitness post recovery from injuries.

“When they see one player receiving special treatment, it disrupts the team environment. Cricket isn’t like tennis; it’s a team sport where equality is vital. Every player should be treated fairly and equally. Regardless of whether you’re a newcomer or a seasoned player like Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli, cricket is a team sport first and foremost.”

“I’ve witnessed things in the past, particularly during the T20 World Cup last year, that went against the principles of Indian cricket—instances where certain players were given undue advantage, which is unacceptable. To succeed in tournaments like the World Cup, it’s imperative that every player is treated fairly and equally.”

“So, now, coming back to your question about Hardik Pandya being vice-captain, I understand the rationale behind it due to the importance of continuity in leadership. However, considering the current performance, the selectors opting for continuity may be understandable. Yet, I believe someone like Bumrah wouldn’t have been a bad choice either,” elaborated Pathan.

He was also critical of lack of consistency in selection calls for India’s T20 World Cup squad, with Rinku Singh’s omission being a notable point. “Selection processes typically involve meticulous planning. However, there have been concerns regarding the clarity of planning, evident in decisions like excluding Rinku Singh from the squad despite earlier inclusion plans.”

“Following the T20 World Cup, there was a shift in strategy from avoiding senior players to including them for their experience. Clarity in planning is crucial, and teams usually adhere to a clear direction.”

Mohammad Kaif, the former India batter, had a different take on questions around Pandya’s form, adding that the fast-bowling all-rounder could be back at his best in the T20 World Cup, citing his previous important contributions in ICC tournaments.

“I consider Hardik Pandya to be the most impactful match winner in ICC events, surpassing even Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav. While Suryakumar Yadav has also participated in ICC events, his record is rather average. Let me explain why I hold this view. Recall the India vs Pakistan matches. In Melbourne, Virat Kohli scored 82 runs, but it was Hardik Pandya who forged a crucial 40-run partnership and took three wickets.”

“In the Asia Cup, during the match against Pakistan, Hardik Pandya showcased his finishing prowess by delivering in the final over against Nawaz, rescuing the team after Dinesh Karthik and Jadeja were dismissed. Despite his current form, his track record in ICC events speaks volumes. It’s understandable that his recent captaincy role for Mumbai Indians may have posed some challenges.”

“Despite recent challenges, Hardik Pandya has gained captaincy experience with Gujarat Titans, leading them to victory in the inaugural edition and reaching the final in the subsequent one. His all-round abilities bring crucial balance to the team, consistently contributing wickets with his bowling.”

Kaif signed off by saying Pandya’s selection despite his indifferent IPL 2024 is a sign of confidence in him from the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee. “We’re discussing the most significant upcoming event, facing formidable teams like Australia, Pakistan, and England, where players like Hardik Pandya become indispensable.”

“However, it’s pertinent to consider his mental state, as you rightly pointed out. Nevertheless, the selectors have shown faith in him by appointing him as vice-captain due to his past leadership roles, including captaining the 2016 T20 team. This decision reflects the selectors’ support for a proven match winner.”