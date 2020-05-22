In a recent development, Greek tennis star Stefano Tsitsipas opened up regarding life in coronavirus enforced lockdown and stated that humans should be enforcing such a lockdown upon themselves at least once every year as it will be ‘good for our planet.’

World number 6 was also quick to add that it has been a kind of a blessing in disguise for him as he is getting to spend some quality time with his family which otherwise wouldn’t have been possible as he would have been busy playing tennis.

“Life is pretty different being in lockdown. We are in a pause and it feels very different not being able to engage with people, be in places where there are many people you can hang out with other people,” Tsitsipas told Eurosport during an Instagram live session.

“I actually think they should put us in lockdown once a year — it’s good for nature, it’s good for our planet. I actually think it will be environmentally very beneficial.

“Life is such a hustle, and you never get the time to spend with your family and connect with them. Now it’s an opportunity to do so,” he added.

The entire sporting calendar has come to a complete halt owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. While the French Open has been postponed from May to September, the Wimbledon has been cancelled altogether as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of the virus.

The Wimbledon has only been cancelled twice before because of World War I and World War II and this is the first instance of the high-profile tournament getting cancelled after World War II and outside of wartime.

