Pujara not keen on reshuffling batting order despite Rohit’s return

India’s Test stalwart Cheteshwar Pujara has voiced his support for KL Rahul to retain his place at the top of the order, even suggesting that Rohit Sharma could move down to No.3 to accommodate him for the day-night Test at the Adelaide Oval, starting December 6.

The absence of Rohit Sharma for the series opener in Perth, allowed the promotion of KL Rahul to partner Yashasvi Jaiswal at the top of the order. Rahul stood out as one of the few batters to show composure during India’s first-innings collapse for 150. He then built on that with a fluent 77 in the second innings, stitching a game-changing 201-run partnership with Yashasvi Jaiswal to put the game well beyond Australia.

However, ever since Rohit Sharma joined the squad in Australia after missing the first Test for the birth of his second child, Rahul, despite his rich returns, is likely to slot back to the No.6 spot in case Shubman Gill gains fitness. In the scenario of Gill also missing the second Test at Adelaide, Pujara suggested that KL could at best move to No.3 but not later than that.

“I think, for some reason, if we can carry on with the same batting order, like KL and Yashasvi to open, Rohit could come in at three, and Shubman could come in at five,” Pujara was quoted as saying by espncricinfo.

“If Rohit wants to open, KL should bat at No. 3. Nothing later than that. I think he has to bat at the top of the order, because it suits his game really well. I hope we don’t tinker around with that,” he added.

Another area of debate in the XI revolves around the all-rounders’ slot. In the first Test, India opted to debut Nitish Reddy and selected Washington Sundar, leaving seasoned campaigners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja to warm the bench. Both Reddy and Sundar delivered strong performances in the opening Test, making a case for themselves.

Reddy contributed a crucial 41 in the first innings, then followed it up with an aggressive 38* in the second. With the ball, he bowled 7 overs, claiming his maiden Test wicket. Sundar also played a steady hand, scoring 29 in the second innings, and proved his worth with the ball, taking two key wickets.

Pujara endorsed the duo to retain their places in the team, recommending no changes to the bowling attack from the first match.

“He (Washington) didn’t look really good when he started his bowling, but eventually he got a couple of wickets, he varied his pace, so Washy should be our spinner,” Pujara said.

“Because he can bat well. The reason he was chosen in this squad is because he can bat. It will be important in the second Test match that, in case we lose a few wickets early, if the lower-middle order needs to contribute, Washington can do that role.”

“This bowling attack has given us success. [Jasprit] Bumrah looked really good. [Mohammed] Siraj was very good. And then it was supported by Harshit. He bowled really well, you have to accept that. He was playing his first game [for India], still he ended up pitching the ball up.”

“So I think we should carry on with the same bowling attack. And Nitish also, he had a bit of a bowl. I felt that those four seamers are proper options and along with that, Washington Sundar,” Pujara added.