Athiya Shetty & KL Rahul’s little princess arrives – Celebs react!

Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty and Indian cricketer KL Rahul have entered a new chapter in their lives—they’re officially parents! The couple announced the birth of their baby girl on Monday, March 24, 2025, with a heartfelt social media post.

Athiya and Rahul chose a simple yet elegant way to share the news. Their post featured a serene painting of two swans with the words, “Blessed with a baby girl,” along with the birth date (24-03-2025).

Advertisement

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Athiya Shetty (@athiyashetty)

The couple’s announcement radiated joy and gratitude, and within minutes, their comment section was flooded with love.

The entertainment and cricketing fraternity couldn’t keep calm after the big reveal. Nimrat Kaur sent warm wishes, commenting, _“Congratulations, guys!”

Tiger Shroff expressed his happiness with a stream of heart emojis, while Shanaya Kapoor kept it simple yet sweet with a “Congratulations.”

Arjun Kapoor, in his signature style, wrote, “She is here!!! #Squishy !!! Congratulations, guys.”

Meanwhile, Kiara Advani, who’s also expecting her first child, dropped multiple red hearts, sharing in Athiya’s joy.

Athiya and Rahul first shared their pregnancy news in November 2024 via Instagram, posting, “Our beautiful blessing is coming soon. 2025.” Fans had been eagerly awaiting updates ever since, and now the much-anticipated moment has arrived!

For those who might not know, Athiya and KL Rahul’s love story started back in January 2019, when they met through a mutual friend. Sparks flew instantly, and over the years, their bond grew stronger. After dating for several years, the duo took the plunge in 2023, tying the knot in an intimate ceremony at Suniel Shetty’s farmhouse in Khandala.