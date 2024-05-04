PSL pushed to April-May due to 2025 Champions Trophy; set to clash with IPL

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) is set to clash with Indian Premier League (IPL) next year after the tournament was pushed by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in a meeting with the six franchise owners, to accommodate the ICC Champions Trophy in the traditional event window in February-March 2025.

The tentative window allocated for the PSL 2025 is April 7 to May 20, the dates during which the IPL runs. This year, the IPL started on March 22 and will conclude on May 26.

“Due to the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 being held in the traditional event window, the event window for the 2025 event will be 7 April – 20 May,” the PCB said in a statement.

The meeting decided that Karachi, Lahore, Multan, and Rawalpindi will host matches with each side playing at least five matches on home ground. The PCB will continue to explore additional venues, the board said, adding, “The four playoffs proposed to be staged at a neutral venue.”

It will be for the first time that the dates of the IPL and the PSL will be clashing, and could impact on the participation of foreign players.

This year PSL was held from February 17 to March 18 but the February-March window of 2025 has been allocated to the Champions Trophy, which is scheduled to start mid-February, leaving the PCB with no options but to identify new dates.

“At the back of this meeting, and in relation to the most suitable window for PSL 2025 and beyond, the PCB will share further data with the franchise owners so that they can discuss amongst themselves, make a more informed decision and share their ideas and thoughts at the General Council meeting. We look forward to working closely with the franchisees to make timely decisions for the future trajectory of one of Pakistan’s biggest brands,” PCB Chief Operating Officer Salman Naseer said.