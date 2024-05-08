PSG’s Mbappe walks off when asked about Real Madrid after Champions League loss

The final whistle blew at the Parc Des Princes and it was Borussia Dortmund, that jumped with joy as Mats Hummels’ goal made all the difference in the second leg of the semifinals of the UEFA Champions League.

It was a bittersweet day for football fans as although the black and yellow fans around the world were ecstatic, it also felt like the end of PSG’s hopes of winning a Champions League in the foreseeable future.

PSG forward Kylian Mbappe more probable than not played his last CL game for the club as his contract is reaching completion. During the post-game interview, Mbappe was asked if he would be supporting Real Madrid in the second semifinal of the tournament, to which the French World Cup winner did not reply and walked off with a look of disappointment.

Mbappe to Real Madrid is by far the biggest transfer saga that football has ever seen. The 25-year-old has spent the better part of a decade being linked to the record Champions League winner.

The earliest link between the two parties dates back to 2017 when Mbappe was making a name for himself with his blistering pace at Monaco. PSG hijacked Madrid’s interest and signed the young Frenchman on loan before securing his services for a whopping 180 million euros.

If there is one thing we know about Florentino Perez is that he gets what he wants, as the president of Real Madrid continued his pursuit of the 2022 World Cup top scorer.

With Mbappe only having a year remaining on his contract, Real Madrid made reportedly made an offer of 160 million Euros in 2021 which was rejected by PSG in hopes of Mbappe staying with the club. Disaster seemed imminent for the Parisian club as it was reported that Mbappe had signed a pre-contract agreement with Madrid allowing the Frenchmen to join the club in 2022.

The Los Blancos were once again left with nothing but dust in their hands as Mbappe went on to sign a new contract with PSG that kept him in the fashion capital of the world till the end of the 2023/24 season, making him one of the highest paid players in the world.

With the contract nearing its completion, it is highly expected that this may be the year that Mbappe will be joining the ranks at the Santiago Bernabeu at the end of the season.