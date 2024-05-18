Luka Modric likely to sign a one-year contract extension with Real Madrid: Report

Luka Modric, one of Real Madrid FC’s most loyal servants is expected to sign a one year contract with the club which is set to expire at the end of the current season.

Earlier reports indicated that the Los Blancos were not interested in extending the contract for the 38-year-old midfield maestro despite Modric’s desire to stay at the club where he has spent the past thirteen years at even if it meant the Croatian having to take a pay cut on his current wage but a new report by Spanish outlet MARCA suggests that president Florentino Perez personally got involved to get Modric the extension.

“The most likely thing is that he will stay one more year and continue writing history. Real Madrid is the best club in the world and is led by the best president in the history of football. Modric is a Real Madrid fan who loves the club and considers it his home,” said Luka Modric’s agent Vladica Lemic to MARCA.

Advertisement

Ever since joining the Spanish giants in 2012, Modric has built a reputation of being one of the most creative midfielders in the game, a trait which certainly helped him to be a vital part of Madrid’s five UEFA Champions League trophies in his tenure. He has also seemed to have adapted to his new role as a bench player for the club having to make way for youngsters in the likes of Jude Bellingham and Aurelien Tchouameni.

It is also reported that Modric’s midfield partner, Toni Kroos will also be extending his contract till the end of the 2024/25 season. The duo have been running things in La Liga for more than a decade and if the reports are to be believed, they will get their last dance with the club next season.

If the talks don’t materialize for the two magicians, then the Champions League battle against Dortmund in the finals scheduled to be held on June 2 (IST) will be their last game for the club.