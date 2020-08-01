Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Thomas Tuchel has expressed his joy after winning the French League Cup final against Lyon on Friday. PSG edged past Lyon 6-5 on penalties to win their fourth domestic treble in six years.

Tuchel’s team’s victory came a week after they had defeated Saint-Etienne 1-0 in the French Cup final. The French giants had also won the 2019-20 season’s Ligue 1 title by virtue of being at the top after the competition was ended on April 10 due to the crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“They are reliable guys who play, enjoy working and suffering together,” the PSG coach said after the match.

“That makes me very happy. I am proud and happy.”

The French League Cup, which was founded in 1993, will be abandoned from next season to “reduce the season schedule”.

Meanwhile, before the final rolled into the penalties, PSG had the better opportunities to get a breakthrough on a sweaty day. However, they were not enough to disrupt Lyon’s concentration.

On the other hand, Lyon, too, did nothing exceptional to harm PSG’s cause as the final remained goalless after 120 minutes of play under the hot temperature which reached 34 degrees celsius.

The winning moment for the capital-based team came after the first 10 penalties were all scored, but Keylor Navas saved Bertrand Traore’s shoot which gave Pablo Sarabia the opportunity to score for the victory.

It could be argued that PSG missed the service of their superstar striker Kylian Mbappe as it was evident from their lack of killer instinct in Lyon’s area. Mbappe, who was injured during their French Cup final last week, was in the stands cheering for PSG.

“We did not lose the concentration, the hunger to win, the confidence, we won on penalties and that counts,” Tuchel said.

“We won these four titles, there is a good atmosphere in the locker room. And I’m very happy because everyone thinks it’s okay to win, but it’s not that easy.

“Winning four titles is the merit of this team and I am happy,” the former Borussia Dortmund manager added.

PSG now will put eye on their Champions League quarterfinals against Serie A side Atalanta on August 12 in Lisbon, Portugal.