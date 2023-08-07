The Pro Kabaddi League announced the list of ‘Elite Retained Players’, ‘Retained Young Players’ and ‘Existing New Young Players’ for the Season 10 on Monday.

A total of 84 players were retained across 3 categories with 22 from the Elite Retained Players (ERP) category, 24 in the Retained Young Players (RYP) category and 38 in the Existing New Young Players (ENYP) category.

Pardeep Narwal and Arjun Deshwal have been retained by U.P. Yoddhas; Jaipur Pink Panthers respectively, while the non-retained players, which include among others Pawan Sehrawat and Vikash Kandola will go under the hammer at the PKL Season 10 Player Auction from 8th-9th September in Mumbai.

,“With an exceptional core group of players retained across all teams, Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 already promises to be a great contest. At the same time, the Pro Kabaddi Season X Player Auction too promises to be an absolutely riveting affair, given the return of several talented athletes to the auction pool and the fact that some of the teams will use this opportunity to rebuild and strengthen their squads. Together, these elements pave the way for an electrifying and unforgettable Season 10 for the Pro Kabaddi League.” said Pro Kabaddi League commissioner Anupam Goswami,

The talent pool retained by the teams has a great balance between young and experienced players. PKL legend Pardeep Narwal has been retained by U.P. Yoddhas, whereas Aslam Mustafa Inamdar has been retained by Puneri Paltan. Meanwhile, the Most Valuable Player award winner in Season 9 – Arjun Deshwal has been retained by Jaipur Pink Panthers.