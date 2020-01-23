Dele Alli and Son Heung-min were on the scorecard as Spurs beat Norwich City 2-1 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Wednesday night.

In the 38th minute, Alli put home a close-range shot off a pass from Serge Aurier to put the hosts in the driving seat. The goal was Spurs’ first Premier League goal in 2020.

Before this match, the side had faced two Premier League defeats in the ongoing year — against Southampton and Liverpool with an identical scoreline of 1-0 each — and a goalless draw against Watford.

On Wednesday, Norwich City trailed by a goal in the first half. Despite having the lead at the break, Tottenham’s struggles in the final third – exacerbated by the absence of injured star striker Harry Kane – allowed Norwich to stay within striking distance.

The visitors fought neck and neck and eventually bagged the equaliser in the 70th minute as Teemu Pukki converted from the 12-yard mark after Ryan Sessegnon was called for a foul on Max Aarons in the box.

Within nine minutes of the goal, Jose Mourinho’s men scored again to take the lead, courtesy Son. After a shot by Alli had looped toward him off of a deflection, Son was able to head the ball into the back of the net, taking Tottenham in the driving seat.

Post the win, Tottenham, with 34 points, moved up to sixth place, slightly behind Man United on goal difference at the Premier League standings. Meanwhile, Norwich City remained six points from safety and look as if they may be heading back to the second division after just one season in England’s Premier League.

In one other match on Wednesday, riding on Ayoze Perez’s brace third-place Leicester City thrashed West Ham United 4-1 at King Power Stadium.

(With inputs from IANS)