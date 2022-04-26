No need for official football regulator, says English Premier League

One of the biggest football leagues in the world, the English Premier League has stated that there is no need for an official regulator for the sports.

The English Premier League outlined its position after the British government paved the way for sweeping changes to the way football is governed. Following the endorsement of recommendations made in a fan-led review of the game, the government announced the establishment of an independent regulator in football.

The regulator will be given the authority to sanction English football clubs that violate financial and other rules. There will also be a new owners’ test and legislation to give fans a greater say in how the game is run.

“For too long the football authorities have collectively been unable to tackle some of the biggest issues in the game,” said the British government’s Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries according to the Xinhua reports. “The government took decisive action to conduct the fan-led review and today we have endorsed every one of its 10 strategic recommendations.”

The Premier League has told in a statement it recognised and accepted the case for reform and for a strengthened regulatory system across football, but added, “we welcome the clarity from the government about their position, and are committed to working with them during this next phase of consultation, although we will continue to maintain that it is not necessary for there to be a statutory-backed regulator”.

Since the publication of a fan-led review, the Premier League, along with the league’s clubs, has been working quickly to understand the full impact of the review’s recommendations and design and implement policies in response to its objectives.

“We agree that fans are of vital importance to the game and their voices should be better listened to across the League. We will be introducing a number of measures to improve this area and plan to make a detailed announcement before the start of the 2022-2023 season,” their statement added.

(Inputs from IANS)